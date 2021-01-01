Palestinian Shot in Confrontation With Israeli Soldiers Near Hebron, Reported to Be in Grave Condition

A Palestinian was shot during a confrontation with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Friday. According to the Health Ministry in Ramallah, 24-yearold Harun Abu Aram was shot in the neck and evacuated in critical condition to a hospital in the city of Yatta. The military acknowledged reports of the incident and said it was investigating.

Video from the incident shows soldiers confiscating a generator from a group of Palestinians, who are trying to take it back. A shot is heard at one point, after which one of the Palestinians is seen lying on the ground. The actual shooting was not captured.

The military said a "violent riot" involving 150 Palestinians and featuring "mass stone throwing" had developed during a routine operation to evacuate an illegally constructed building, and that troops used riot control measures and shot into the air.

The B'Tselem human rights group reported that Abu Aram had been helping one of his neighbors build his house on Friday. B'Tselem further said that the Civil Administration in the West Bank demolished Abu Aram's home in November.