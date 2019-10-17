Palestinian Shot After Ramming Car Into Undercover Israeli Police Vehicle
The incident occurred following arrests by Israeli forces in Al-Amari refugee camp in the West Bank city of Ramallah
A Palestinian man was shot by undercover Israeli police after he rammed his car into the vehicle of a unit that was conducting arrests in a Ramallah refugee camp, Israel Border Police said on Thursday.
The East Jerusalem resident, in his twenties, was evacuated to the hospital in severe condition.
According to police, the man was shot after he crashed his car into an undercover police vehicle that made two arrests in the Al-Amari refugee camp. The police said the man was also holding a knife.
Clashes with residents ensued after the incident, and the police force responded with means of riot control.
