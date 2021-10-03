Haaretz - back to home page
Palestinian Officials Say U.S. Consulate in East Jerusalem to Reopen After Israel Approves Budget

Israel hopes to foil the Biden administration's plans to reverse Trump's 2018 move, one of several that strained Washington's relations with the Palestinians. The reopening is expected within weeks, officials say

Jack Khoury
Jonathan Lis
A United States flag flies over a complex belonging to the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem.
A United States flag flies over a complex belonging to the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem.Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters

