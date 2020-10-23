Hamas Using Secret Cyber Warfare Base in Turkey, Report Says

Western intelligence agencies have revealed that Hamas' leadership has been operating a second clandestine office in Istanbul for cyber operations and counter-espionage against its enemies, including the Palestinian Authority and Hamas dissenters, unbeknownst to Turkish authorities, The U.K. newspaper The Times has reported Friday.

According to the report, the Hamas headquarters were established approximately two years ago in order to purchase equipment that can be used to manufacture weapons, to implement cyber-attacks against enemies, including embassies of hostile Arab states such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East and Europe, and even against the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, as well as for surveillance and cracking down on dissenting members within its own ranks.

Haaretz Podcast: Why is Israel arming Azerbaijan against Armenia? Listen to Yossi Melman 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

>> Turkey seeks to replace Egypt in Palestinian arena – and Israel should be worried

Samakh Saraj, a senior Hamas official based in Gaza, directs the base's operations and reports directly to Hamas' leader, Yahya Sinwar, the report said.

The under the radar office is separate from their official headquarters in Istanbul, which is mainly used for co-ordination and funding, and its presence was undisclosed to other Hamas members in Turkey and the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to sources.

This is despite the fact the Turkish president has sought to reposition himself as a patron of the Hamas, allowing them to open the original headquarters in 2012 and holding reconciliation talks with the PA in September, after Hamas' parent movement, the Muslim Brotherhood, fell out of power and favor in the region with pro-Western countries in the Middle East.