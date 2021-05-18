Gaza-Israel Conflict: 213 Palestinians Killed in Strikes, Including 61 Children

Two-hundred and thirteen Palestinians, including 61 children and 36 women, have been killed so far in Israeli strikes in Gaza, and another 1,400 have been wounded, medical officials in the Strip said on Wednesday.

In Israel, twelve people have been killed since the current exchanges of fire began last week with Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Earlier Tuesday, a soldier was lightly wounded by a mortar shell that landed at the Erez border crossing.

Nearly 450 buildings in the Strip have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centres, the United Nations humanitarian agency said. Some 47,000 of the 52,000 displaced had fled to UN schools.

Israel said more than 3,450 rockets have been launched from Gaza, some falling short and others shot down by its Iron Dome missile defense system. The Israeli military said it had killed at least 130 militants in the Strip.