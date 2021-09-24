At UN, Abbas Gives Israel One-year Ultimatum

President Mahmoud Abbas used his UN General Assembly address on Friday to warn that the Palestinian Authority would reverse its recognition of the 1967 borders and push to press charges against Israel in the International Criminal Court if the country did not withdraw from the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem in one year.

Abbas said that he is "ready to work throughout this year on the delineation of borders and solving all final status issues under the auspices of the international Quartet and in accordance with United Nations resolutions. If this is not achieved, why maintain recognition of Israel based on the 1967 borders? Why maintain this recognition?"

Referring to the Oslo Agreement, Abbas said Palestinians "remained committed to all of its elements to this day," whereas "Israel has not honored its obligations under the signed agreements and has evaded participating in peace initiatives and instead pursued its expansionist, colonial enterprise, destroying the prospect of a political settlement based on the two-state solution."

In his speech, he also thanked the international community for their support but argued it had to "take tangible steps to revive hope and end the Israeli occupation of our land," after stating that Israel is "practicing apartheid and ethnic cleansing" of Palestinians.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to speak at the United Nations in New York on Monday, September 27.