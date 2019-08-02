49 Palestinians Wounded, 24 by Live Fire, in Border Clashes, Gaza Health Ministry Says

Forty-nine Palestinians were wounded, including 24 by live fire, on Friday during protests at the Gaza-Israel border, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

This week's March of Return protests came a day after the army said three Israeli soldiers had been shot and wounded by a Palestinian who crossed the Gaza border fence. According to the Israel Defense Forces, the Palestinian was subsequently killed by Israeli fire and his body was captured in Israeli territory.

Palestinian social media users identified the man as Hani Abu Salah, who belonged to Hamas' border patrol. Abu Salah's brother, Fawdi, who was disabled, was killed 14 months ago by Israeli troops during Gaza border demonstrations.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said Abu Salah was wearing a Hamas uniform and armed with an AK-47 and grenades. Preliminary investigations assessed that the assailant acted independently.

Last Friday, one Palestinian was killed and 56 were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces in demonstrations along the Gaza border fence. 38 were wounded by live gunfire, and 22 of those wounded were under the age of 17.