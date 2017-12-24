Rafat Alsoos at the Aziz Butchery and Farm shop in Beit Jala, December 2017. Emil Salman

Lonely This Christmas What It's Like Being Among the Last Christians in the West Bank

Rafat Alsoos has seen most of his Palestinian family and friends leave the West Bank since 2000, echoing the exodus of Arab Christians from the Middle East. To compound matters, he’s also the only pig farmer in an area that’s increasingly Muslim

By
Rafat Alsoos is standing behind the counter of his butcher shop in the West Bank...

