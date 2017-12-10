Fourth Day of Rage: Israeli Bus Shot at in West Bank; 60 Palestinians Reported Wounded in Clashes
Two wounded after stones thrown at buses traveling in northern Israel in two separate incidents in fourth day of rage following Trump's Jerusalem announcement
An armored bus traveling in the West Bank near the settlement of Ofra was fired upon on Sunday. Israeli forces searching for suspects found 11 rounds of...
