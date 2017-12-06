Exclusive 'Two-state Solution Is Over,' Top Palestinian Diplomat Says After Trump's Jerusalem Speech
In exclusive comments to Haaretz, Saeb Erekat, chief Palestinian peace negotiator, said that Trump's decision forces Palestinians to strive for 'historic Palestine, from the river to the sea'
In exclusive comments to Haaretz, Saeb Erekat, chief Palestinian peace negotiator, sharply rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now