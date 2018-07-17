Officials Say Fighting in Yemen’s Hodeida Kills 30 Civilians

People displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah stand at the door of a host family's house where they live on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen July 10, 2018

Yemeni officials and witnesses say heavy fighting between pro-government forces and Shiite rebels has killed more than 30 civilians, including women and children, in the last two weeks.

Government forces have been trying to seize rebel-held areas along the western coast, while an allied Saudi-led coalition has been targeting the rebels, known as Houthis, with airstrikes.

Yemeni officials say fighting in the al-Tuhyta district, south of the key port city of Hodeida, has left 57 civilians wounded since the beginning of July. Many of them were wounded by land mines, they said.

The officials spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. Witnesses spoke anonymously for fear of reprisals.

The coalition has been battling the Iran-allied Houthis since March 2015.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close