Officials Say Fighting in Yemen’s Hodeida Kills 30 Civilians

Yemeni officials say fighting in the al-Tuhyta district, south of the key port city of Hodeida, has left 57 civilians wounded since the beginning of July

People displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah stand at the door of a host family's house where they live on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen July 10, 2018
REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Yemeni officials and witnesses say heavy fighting between pro-government forces and Shiite rebels has killed more than 30 civilians, including women and children, in the last two weeks.

Government forces have been trying to seize rebel-held areas along the western coast, while an allied Saudi-led coalition has been targeting the rebels, known as Houthis, with airstrikes.

Yemeni officials say fighting in the al-Tuhyta district, south of the key port city of Hodeida, has left 57 civilians wounded since the beginning of July. Many of them were wounded by land mines, they said.

The officials spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. Witnesses spoke anonymously for fear of reprisals.

The coalition has been battling the Iran-allied Houthis since March 2015.

