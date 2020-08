Lebanon Tribunal Postpones Verdict in Hariri Case to August 18

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Wednesday said it would postpone its verdict in the trial over the 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri to August 18, following the huge explosion in Beirut's port on Tuesday.

The United Nations-backed court located outside The Hague, Netherlands, was due to give a verdict in the trial of four men who are accused in the deaths of Hariri and 21 others this Friday.

The verdict has been delayed "out of respect for the countless victims of the devastating explosion that shook Beirut on August 4, and the three-days of public mourning in Lebanon," the court's registry said in a statement.

Before the explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, the country had been bracing for the verdict in the case of the men charged with planning and arranging the bombing 15 years ago.

The four defendants, who are not in custody and are being tried in absentia, are linked to Lebanon's Shia Islamist group Hezbollah.

The indictment said the suspects were linked to the attack largely by circumstantial evidence gleaned from phone records. Hezbollah, a close ally of Damascus, says the Hague-based tribunal is a tool of the United States and Israel and the accusations are fabricated.

The 2005 Hariri assassination plunged Lebanon into a series of political crises, killings and bombings that dragged the country to the brink of another civil war as it was rebuilding after a 15-year confict that ended in 1990.