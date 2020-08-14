Lebanon's Prosecutor General Charges 25 Over Port Blast, Source Says
Legal sources said the suspects would now be referred to a criminal court to be tried
The photo provided by the French Navy shows the French Tonnerre helicopter carrier arriving at the Beirut harbor, August 14, 2020,Credit: Enzo Lemesle/AP
Lebanon's Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat has pressed charges against 25 people, including senior port and customs officials and security officers, over the massive Beirut port blast that killed 172 people, a judicial source told Reuters on Friday.
It was not immediately clear what the exact charges were. Legal sources said the suspects would now be referred to a criminal court to be tried.
The judicial source said 19 of them were detained following the August 4 explosion at a warehouse that Lebanese authorities said housed highly-explosive material for years which detonated.