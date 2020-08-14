Haaretz - back to home page
Lebanon's Prosecutor General Charges 25 Over Port Blast, Source Says

Legal sources said the suspects would now be referred to a criminal court to be tried

The photo provided by the French Navy shows the French Tonnerre helicopter carrier arriving at the Beirut harbor, August 14, 2020,
Lebanon's Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat has pressed charges against 25 people, including senior port and customs officials and security officers, over the massive Beirut port blast that killed 172 people, a judicial source told Reuters on Friday.

It was not immediately clear what the exact charges were. Legal sources said the suspects would now be referred to a criminal court to be tried.

The judicial source said 19 of them were detained following the August 4 explosion at a warehouse that Lebanese authorities said housed highly-explosive material for years which detonated.

