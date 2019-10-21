Lebanon's Cabinet Approves Sweeping Economic Reforms Following Nationwide Protests

Lebanon's cabinet has approved sweeping reforms that it hopes will appease hundreds of thousands of people who have been protesting for days, calling on Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government to resign.

Hariri told reporters after an emergency government meeting Monday that cabinet approved the 2020 budget with a deficit of 0.6% with no new taxes.

He said that the salaries of top officials, including legislators and members of parliament, will be cut in half as part of an economic reform package. Hariri added that the country's central bank and the banking sector, which are flush with cash, will help in reducing the deficit by about 3.4 billion.

The cabinet also approved abolishing several state institutions, including the Ministry of Information.

Saad Hariri speaks during a news conference after a cabinet session at the Baabda palace, Lebanon, October 21, 2019. Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

The government will also give millions of dollars to families living in poverty as well as $160 million as housing loans. Hariri described the measures as a "financial coup."

On Sunday, despite the announcement that the finanical plan was underway, hundreds of thousands of people protested countrywide. The demonstrators said that they don't believe that the government will change its policy, and called for it to be dissolved. At the heart of the capital of Beirut, security forces used tear gas to contain demonstrators who smashed the windows of banks; dozens were arrested.

The protest is considered to be the most significant one in Lebanon since that of the 'Arab Spring' uprising in 2011. It has united many Lebanese people across the country's different communities, and isn't affiliated with one specific political movement.

