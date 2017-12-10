Jordan to Reexamine Peace Deal With Israel Following Trump's Jerusalem Recognition

The Jordanian parliament approved a proposal on Sunday that would establish a committee to reevaluate all formal ties with Israel, including the peace agreement.

According to the proposal, the committee will study Jordan's agreements with Israel and look into Israel's violation of them in order to determine whether or not the agreements should be continued or canceled.

The Jordanian parliament’s decision Sunday does not necessarily mean that the peace accords with Israel will be annuled, because until such a decision is passed it still requires the approval of the government, the royal palace and the council advising Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Currently, such a process does not seem to be looming in the near future.

A Jordanian political source said that even if Sunday's decision advances by a few stages, it is still unlikely that it would achieve final approval. However, the source noted that the decisioin was undoubtedly symbolic of the rage in Jordan over Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem.

The decision was made following a debate in the Jordanian parliament that discussed U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Jordan's King Abdullah II also spoke on the phone on Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi regarding the ramifications of Trump's decision.

Relations between Jordan and Israel have been tense since before the American president’s declaration, with the hostility mounting ofter the past year after an incident at Israel’s embassy in Amman soured the contacts between the neighboring countries.

In July, Jordan accused an Israeli embassy guard of murdering two of its citizens after the guard shot to death two men at the embassy compound in Amman. Israel claimed the security guard, who shot and killed an alleged Jordanian attacker and a bystander, had acted in self-defense.

A diplomatic row was sparked, and Israel returned the guard as well as the rest of the embassy staff back to Israeli territory.

Jordan has since refused to allow the Israeli embassy in the country to reopen, stipulating its re-establishment on a resolution of the investigation into the incident.

The sentiment in Jordan is mostly pro-Palestinian, with officials in the country blasting the American administration and Israel for the move that acknowledged Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.