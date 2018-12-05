ISIS Executing Alleged 'Collaborators' in Syria

UN human rights boss says 7,000 civilians are trapped between ISIS fighters and U.S.-led coalition airstrikes in Deir al-Zor

File photo: Fighters from the Islamic State group ride tanks during a parade in Raqqa, Syria, posted by the Raqqa Media Center in Islamic State group-held territory, on June 30, 2014.
AP

The United Nations has reports of Islamic State (ISIL) executing people perceived as cooperating with rebel fighters in Deir al-Zor governorate in eastern Syria, the UN human rights boss said on Wednesday. 

Michelle Bachelet, speaking to a news conference in Geneva, voiced deep concern for 7,000 civilians who she said were trapped between Islamic State fighters preventing them from leaving Deir al-Zor and air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition. 

"We also have reports of ISIL executing people perceived as cooperating with SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) or other parties to the conflict," she said, adding that civilians were being used as "pawns and bargaining chips" in the conflict. 

