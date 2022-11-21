Iraq Hopes Its Military Draft Can Forge a Country of All the People

Shouts and curses shook the Iraqi parliament building around two weeks ago. The speaker of the new parliament, Mohammed Halbousi, lost his patience, got up and left. He realized that the bill he proposed wouldn't pass or even be heard during the session, which almost became violent.

The legislation was about obligatory military service. Ostensibly this should be a no-brainer for a country that has known its share of wars, especially considering that large swaths of Iraq were conquered by the Islamic State in 2014. Plus the country has been attacked by Turkish forces on their way to strike bases of the Kurdish Workers Party, the PKK. Let's face it, Iraq isn't in a very friendly neighborhood.

The bill would require all men between 18 and 35 to join the army for between three months and a year and a half. A high school graduate would serve the whole 18 months, a Ph.D. only for three months of “service to the flag,” as the bill is called. Some say the law would finally let Iraq forge a national army not based on ethnic or religious loyalties.

Such a draft could obviate the need for the various militias, and most of all, it would soothe “the soul of the young Iraqi as a patriot of the nation, not of a family or an ethnic community,” as a member of parliament’s Security Committee put it.

Open gallery view Iraqi lawmakers attending a parliamentary session with the new government in Baghdad late last month. Credit: Iraqi Parliament Media Office/AP

The bill's framers say the new troops would receive regular salaries, benefits and economic security. Soon enough the country would tackle the unemployment that has become a key component of Iraq’s political unrest.

Maybe if these things were said under a different government, in a different world, they would win support in parliament and even change people’s notion of their duties toward the country and vice versa. But successive Iraqi governments have done their best to undermine the faith that's supposed to exist between a country and its citizens.

“We don’t need hundreds of thousands more soldiers when already the security forces number more than a million and a half,” a commentator wrote for one Iraqi newspaper.

These troops serve in the police, intelligence and the ethnic militias, as well as in the army, while each soldier is loyal to his employer, boss and of course his ethnic group. “If the intention is that after service, ethnic disparities will be blurred. ... Does anyone dream that this is possible?” the commentator asked.

The initiators say that about half a million young men would be drafted for the various security services. “And where will the money come from for so many new soldiers? Who will build them bases? Who will supply them with weapons? Who will instruct them and how long will it take until they're trained for offense or defense?” the commentator added.

Open gallery view Iraqi security forces inspecting the site of a blast in Baghdad late last month. Credit: ThaierAl-Sudani/Reuters

These are legitimate questions, especially considering Iraq’s economic crisis. As an Iraqi economist told the investigative website Daraj, “If there is money to finance obligatory service, proper civilian services must be provided first. Schools must be renovated, hospitals built, roads paved. We're not a country under military threat.”

Behind this rational explanation lurk suspicions that the Iraqi government, especially its component parts, would exploit the new law to generously line pockets. Every invitation of bids for building a base or buying weapons would go through the government's ethnic filter for choosing the contractor and the target for the money.

This isn't the invention of doomsayers who oppose every initiative in parliament. Iraq has learned a bitter lesson after it scattered tens of billions of dollars to the wind while securing a place on the list of the world's most corrupt countries. People can already see the smug smiles of the lawmakers set to benefit handsomely from the legislation.

Meanwhile, the government will have to offer a solution regarding equality – not in sharing the burden but in distributing the fruits of corruption. Equality in corruption means allotting sums to the Sunnis, Shi’ites and Kurds that correspond to their size of the population.

Open gallery view Iraqi security forces clashing with demonstrators in Baghdad during the protests. Credit: Ahmed Saad/Reuters

This is where it gets complicated, because if a military-draft law passes, everyone regardless of religion or ethnicity will be called to the flag. But in the end there will be more Shi’ites than Sunnis in the army, and more Sunnis than Kurds.

Would Sunni fighters agree to serve under a Shi’ite commander, and would Kurds, who have their own independent fighters, do the same under a Sunni commander?

No less important is whether the leaders of the rival Shi’ite, Kurd and Sunni movements would surrender their private militias to establish a national army.

Even if a political agreement is miraculously achieved, it's hard to imagine a situation where the Shi’ite militias that have been integrated into the army, or the Shi'ite militias that answer to Muqtada al-Sadr, agree to relinquish the power, weapons and economic benefits derived from their military status.

It seems that until an agreement is reached on the military draft, the army will remain dependent on mercenaries who showed what they were made of when they fled the moment Islamic State forces advanced on chunks of northern Iraq.