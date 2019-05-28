Iraq Kurdish Region Gets New President, Opposition Boycotts

Former prime minister Nechirvan Barzani will follow his uncle Masoud Barzani in office

comments Print Subscribe now
Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the semi-autonomous region in Erbil, Iraq September 30, 2018
REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo

Iraq's self-governing Kurdish region has elected a new president in a parliamentary vote boycotted by a key opposition party.

>> Subscribe for just $1 now

Former prime minister Nechirvan Barzani will follow his uncle Masoud Barzani in office. The elder Barzani resigned in November 2017 after a failed bid for independence from Iraq.

The Barzani family and their Kurdistan Democratic Party have dominated Iraqi Kurdish politics for generations. The opposition Patriotic Union of Kurdistan stayed away from Tuesday's vote after coalition talks between the two parties broke down.

The Kurdish region has enjoyed a large degree of autonomy within Iraq since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Its forces, known as the peshmerga, have played a key role in the defeat of the Islamic State group in the country.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1