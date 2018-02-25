UN to Vote Monday on Condemning Iran for Supplying Missiles to Yemen Militias

A missile that the U.S. Department of Defense says is confirmed as manufactured in Iran is seen on display at a military base in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017.

The UN Security Council is expected to vote Monday on a British-drafted resolution that would condemn Iran for violating a UN arms embargo by providing missiles and drones to Shi'ite rebels in Yemen. The resolution would also commit to future action against Tehran.

Kuwait’s UN Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaiba, the current council president, told reporters Saturday that “We are still working on the text, but the intention is to adopt it Monday morning.”

The key focus of the draft text, which needs to be adopted by February 26, is to renew targeted UN sanctions and the mandate for the independent experts who monitor their implementation. It would also expand sanctions criteria to include “any activity related to the use of ballistic missiles in Yemen.”

A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain to pass.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said this week he opposed the draft, saying it should be about renewing the work of experts monitoring sanctions against Yemen, not condemning Iran.

UN experts said in a January report that they’d identified Iranian missile remnants and other equipment introduced into Yemen that were into fired into Saudi Arabia after the 2015 arms embargo.



While the experts said they have “no evidence as to the identity of the supplier, or any intermediary third party” of the missiles fired by the Houthis into neighboring Saudi Arabia, they found Iran had violated sanctions by failing to prevent missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles reaching the Houthis.

In December 2017, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley presented pieces of what she said were Iranian weapons supplied to the Iran-aligned Houthi militia in Yemen, describing it as conclusive evidence that Tehran was violating UN resolutions.