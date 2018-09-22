Iran Blames Foreign Countries and Their 'U.S. Masters' for Attack on Military Parade

Injured Iranian soldiers lying on the ground at the scene of an attack on a military parade on in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran, September 22, 2018

Gunmen attacked a military parade in the southwest Iranian city of Ahvaz on Saturday, killing and wounding several people, state TV reported. Eleven of those killed are reported to be members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

State television said the assault, which wounded more than 30 people, targeted a stand where Iranian officials were gathered to watch an annual event marking the start of the Islamic Republic's 1980-88 war with Iraq.

Video reportedly shows the moment of terrorist attack during military parade in #Iran’s #Ahvaz city.#IranMilitaryParade pic.twitter.com/D9XbX2IEYY — Press TV (@PressTV) September 22, 2018

Early reports Saturday described the assailants as "Takifiri gunmen," a term previously used to describe the Islamic State group.

Four militants carried out the attack and two of them were killed, according to ISNA . There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

An unnamed spokesman for the Revolutionary Guards blamed Arab nationalists, who he said were backed by Saudi Arabia, ISNA reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has gone on Twitter blaming regional countries and their "U.S. masters" for the attack on a military parade that killed at least eight people.

Zarif also warned that "Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives" after the attack in Ahvaz.

Terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz. Children and journos among casualties. Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks. Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives. pic.twitter.com/WG1J1wgVD9 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 22, 2018

Iran was holding similar parades in several cities including the capital Tehran and the port of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says 20 people have been wounded in an attack on military parade in Ahvaz.

The IRNA report said those wounded in the attack Saturday included a woman and a child. The agency did not elaborate.

State television showed images of the immediate aftermath. In it, paramedics could be seen helping someone in military fatigues laying on the ground.

Other armed security personnel shouted at each other in front of what appeared to be a viewing stand for the parade.

ISNA published photographs of the attack's aftermath, with bloodied troops in dress uniforms helping each other walk away.

The attack struck on Ahvaz's Quds, or Jerusalem, Boulevard. Ahvaz is the capital of Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan province, which has seen attacks on oil pipelines by Arab separatists.

Tensions between traditional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have surged in recent years, with the two countries supporting opposite sides in wars in Syria and Yemen and rival political parties in Iraq and Lebanon.