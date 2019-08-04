Iranian Fighter Jet Crashes, Two Onboard Reportedly Safe

'The fighter jet crashed due to technical issues in the Tangestan area. Its pilot and co-pilot are safe,' Mehr quoted the governor of Tangestan Abdolhossein Rafiipour as saying

BREAKING NEWS

Iran said on Sunday that one of its fighter jets had crashed in the southern province of Bushehr because of technical problem, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported, adding that two people onboard the jet were safe.

"The fighter jet crashed due to technical issues in the Tangestan area. Its pilot and co-pilot are safe," Mehr quoted the governor of Tangestan Abdolhossein Rafiipour as saying.

Tangestan is a county in Iran's Bushehr province.

