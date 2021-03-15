Iran Unveils Underground 'Missile City,' Fitted With 'Electronic War' Equipment

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards' naval unit on Monday introduced a new "missile city" at an undisclosed location, state TV reported.

It said it includes cruise and ballistic missiles, and that with "electronic war" equipment, the guards' navy can detect enemy signals.

Credit: Kian Sharifi

"The new systems and equipment make IRGC Navy capable of launching precision missiles from underground, launching naval mines with different ranges, firing at 360-degree[s], confronting electronic warfare, and increasing the range and destruction power in operations," reported Mehr, a semi-official Iranian news agency.

According to the report, in his speech at Monday's ceremony during which the new missile city was unveiled, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Brigadier General Hossein Salami "noted that four decades of enemies’ unity against the Islamic Republic has only resulted in their defeat and disappointment," and referred specifically to the "imposition of sanctions and waging [of] an economic war."

Last July, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy chief said that Tehran has built underground "missile cities" along the Gulf coastline, warning of a "nightmare for Iran's enemies."

"Iran has established underground onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that would be a nightmare for Iran's enemies," Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri told the Sobh-e Sadeq weekly.

In late June, there was an explosion from an area in its eastern mountains that analysts believe hides an underground tunnel system and missile production sites. American and Israeli officials have denied sabotage of the missile site.

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said in 2019 that Iran has the largest underground facility program in the Middle East.

According to an assessment by the agency that year, "Iran's size and sophistication of its missile force continues to grow despite decades of counterproliferation efforts aimed at curbing its advancement Iran considers missiles to be a strategic necessity due to the limitations of its air force."

The study also explained that Iran considers missiles to be a strategic necessity due to the limitations of its air force.

"Lacking a modern air force, Iran has embraced ballistic missiles as a long-range strike capability to dissuade its adversaries in the region – particularly the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia – from attacking Iran," the report said.