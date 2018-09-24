Iran Threatens Israel, U.S. With 'Devastating' Revenge Over Military Parade Attack

The deputy head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned U.S. and Israeli leaders on Monday to expect a "devastating" response from Iran, accusing them of involvement in Saturday's attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz that killed 25 people.

"You have seen our revenge before ... You will see that our response will be crushing and devastating and you will regret what you have done," Hossein Salami said in a speech before the funeral of the victims in Ahvaz, broadcast live on the state television.

Thousands of people packed the streets of the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz to mourn the victims of Saturday's assault that killed 25 people, including 12 members of the elite Revolutionary Guards.

The assault, one of the worst against the most powerful military force of the Islamic Republic, struck a blow at its security establishment at a time when the United States and its Gulf allies are working to isolate Tehran.

Also Monday, Iran's intelligence minister said that a "large" network of suspects have been arrested in connection with Saturday's attack.

"We will identify all terrorists linked to this attack ... A large part of this network has already been arrested," Mahmoud Alavi was quoted as saying by the judiciary's news agency Mizan, on the sideline of the funeral of the victims in Ahvaz.

Gunmen disguised as soldiers attacked an annual military parade in Ahvaz on Saturday.

An Iranian ethnic Arab opposition movement called the Ahvaz National Resistance claimed responsibility for the attack. All four attackers were killed. Islamic State militants also claimed responsibility. Neither claim provided evidence.

A spokesman for the Iranian military said the attackers were trained by two Gulf states, and are connected to Israel and the U.S.

"These terrorists... were trained and organised by two ... Gulf countries," Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the official news agency IRNA.

"They are not from Daesh (Islamic State) or other groups fighting (Iran's) Islamic system ... but they are linked to America and (Israel's intelligence agency) Mossad."

