Iran Summons British, Danish, Dutch Envoys After Deadly Attack on Military Parade

A woman takes her children to shelter during a shooting at a military parade marking the 38th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran,September 22, 2018.

Iran summoned the envoys of Great Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands on Saturday night, after a military parade shooting left 25 people dead, accusing them of harboring Iranian opposition groups in their countries, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

“It is not acceptable that these groups are not listed as terrorist organizations by the European Union as long as they have not carried out a terrorist attack in Europe,” foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by IRNA.

>>Iran blames Israel, U.S. for military parade shooting that killed 29

Militants disguised as soldiers opened fire on an annual Iranian military parade in the country’s oil-rich southwest, killing at least 25 people and wounding over 60 in the deadliest terror attack to strike the country in nearly a decade.

Women and children scattered along with once-marching Revolutionary Guard soldiers as heavy gunfire rang out Saturday at the parade in Ahvaz, the chaos captured live on state television.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

The region’s Arab separatists, once only known for nighttime attacks on unguarded oil pipelines, claimed responsibility for the brazen assault and Iranian officials appeared to believe the claim.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed regional countries and their “U.S. masters” for funding and arming the separatists, issuing a stark warning as regional tensions remain high in the wake of the U.S. withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal.

“Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

An Iranian soldier carrying a child at the site of an attack on a military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, September 22, 2018. AFP

A soldier at the scene of an attack on a military parade where dozens of people were killed, September 22, 2018. AFP

The attack came as rows of Revolutionary Guardsmen marched down Ahvaz’s Quds, or Jerusalem, Boulevard. It was one of many around the country marking the start of Iran’s long 1980s war with Iraq, commemorations known as the “Sacred Defense Week.”

Iran's President Hassan Rohani during the 38th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran outside Tehran, Iran, September 22, 2018. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP