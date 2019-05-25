Iran's Zarif Arrives in Baghdad to Meet With Iraqi Officials, State Media Reports

The two-day trip will focus on regional tensions in the midst of a U.S.-Iran standoff

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 24, 2019.
Iranian media are reporting that the country's foreign minister has arrived in Baghdad to meet his Iraqi counterpart and other officials.

The official IRNA news agency reported Saturday that Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim, Iraqi President Barham Salih, and Prime Minister Mohammed al-Halbousi during his two-day visit.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry spokesman says Zarif will discuss the situation in the region and ways of finding common ground.

On Friday, Zarif was in Pakistan and met officials there as tensions have ratcheted up in the Mideast. The White House earlier this month sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region in response to a still-unexplained threat from Iran. The U.S. plans to send 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East amid heightened tensions.

  1. 1