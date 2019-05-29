Iran's President Says Road Open if U.S. Wants Talks

Iranian President Hassan Rohani says the "road is not closed" if the U.S. wants negotiations with Iran and returns to the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Rohani spoke during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He did not explicitly name the United States but referred to Washington by saying: "The road is not closed for them, whenever they put aside their cruel sanctions and return to the negotiation table that they left."

Rohani's website also quoted him as saying that if the U.S. chooses "another way and returns to justice and law, the Iranian nation will keep the road open to you."

The U.S. last year pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Iran's official news agency says Russia's deputy foreign minister is visiting Tehran to discuss the increasingly unraveling 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

IRNA says Sergey Ryabkov met his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Wednesday. It says they discussed the deal as well as bilateral ties, regional and international issues.

The visit comes as tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf region amid a crisis between Washington and Iran. Last year, the Trump administration pulled America out of the nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran targeting the country's oil sector.

America has deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region over the escalation. Countries such as Iraq and Japan have offered to mediate in the crisis. Iran says it will wait and monitor the developments in the region before deciding about the offer.