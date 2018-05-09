Iran's Khamenei Slams 'Silly' Trump Speech, Says U.S. 'Made a Mistake'

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with a group of labors in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 30, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he is withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was "silly and superficial", Iran's Supreme Leader said on Wednesday, according to his official website.

"You heard last night that the president of America made some silly and superficial comments," said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "He had maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened the regime and the people, saying I'll do this and that. Mr. Trump I tell you on behalf of the Iranian people: You've made a mistake."

>> Nixing of nuclear deal turns Rohani into lame duck, empowers conservatives in Tehran | Analysis >>

Khamenei challenged Trump's ability to withdraw from the deal, saying he "cannot do a damn thing!" and added that "this man (Trump) will turn to dust and his body will become food for snakes and ants, and the Islamic Republic will still be standing."

Khamenei, the highest authority in Iran, reluctantly gave his backing for the Iran nuclear deal and has publicly criticized the U.S. multiple times for not following through on its promises under the agreement.

skip - Trump

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, saying he will reinstate economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"The deal lifted crippling economic sanctions on Iran, in exchange for very weak limits on the regime's nuclear activities," Trump said.

Trump said that the deal "should have never been made. It didn't bring peace, and it never will."

Iranian President Hassan Rohani said Tuesday that Iran will remain in the nuclear deal despite Trump's withdrawal, adding that Tehran is ready to resume its nuclear work after holding talks with EU members of the deal.

The European Union and France have declared they remain commited to Iran nuclear deal, with talks slated to take place soon.