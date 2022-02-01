Iran Executes Two Gay Men Over Sodomy Charges, Rights Group Says
Homosexuality is illegal in Iran, which remains one of the most oppressive places in the world for LGBTQ people
Iran has executed two gay men who were convicted on charges of sodomy and spent six years on death row, a rights group reported. Homosexuality is illegal in Iran, which is considered one of the most repressive places in the world for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
According to a report on Sunday by the Human Rights Activists News Agency, the two men were identified as Mehrdad Karimpour and Farid Mohammadi.
They were sentenced to death for “forced sexual intercourse between two men” and hanged in a prison in the northwestern city of Maragheh, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the capital, Tehran.
Last July, two other men we executed on the same charges in Maragheh, the group said. It added that last year, Iran executed 299 people, including four convicted of crimes committed as minors. In 2021, Iran also sentenced 85 people to death.
Last October, the UN's independent investigator on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman told the UN General Assembly’s human rights committee that Iran continues to implement the death penalty “at an alarming rate.”
- For queer Palestinians like me, intersectionality isn’t working
- Israel exports arms endangering human rights because it serves our interests, top defense official admits
- Iranian-linked hackers release data from Israeli LGBTQ dating app
Under Iranian law, sodomy, rape, adultery, armed robbery and murder are among crimes that can lead to the death penalty.