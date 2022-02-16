Decision on Iran Nuclear Deal Days Away, Ball in Tehran's Court, France Says

France's foreign minister said on Wednesday that a decision on salvaging Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was just days away, but that it was now up to Tehran to make the political choice.

“We have reached a tipping point now. It's not a matter of weeks, it's a matter of days,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament, adding that the Western powers, Russia and China were in accord on the outlines of the accord.

“Political decisions are needed from the Iranians. Either they trigger a serious crisis in the coming days, or they accept the agreement which respects the interests of all parties.”

Earlier on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and China's President Xi Jinping both agreed on the need to step up their joint efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran, said a statement from Macron's office said.

The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council had said earlier that day on Twitter that the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers had become an “empty shell.”

Iran and major world powers are currently in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal that former-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018 by imposing crippling sanctions on Iran's economy.

The indirect talks in Austria between Iran and the United States resumed last week after a 10-day break. Delegates have said the talks have made limited progress since they resumed in November after a five-month hiatus prompted by the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Israel on Wednesday and said that “the nuclear threat of Iran is a global one, it's a threat for all of us.” Pelosi once called the 2015 agreement a “diplomatic masterpiece.”

While the Biden administration has adopted a notably more optimistic tone about the prospects of an agreement over the past several weeks, top Democrats are in open disagreement about the best way to engage with the Iranian nuclear threat. Republicans, meanwhile, are threatening to scuttle any potential reentry into the deal, forecasting the political battle on the horizon.

Pelosi's visit comes days after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Iran in a phone call. This was followed by Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata’s flash visit to Washington, where he met with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The Iranian issue was discussed behind closed doors during Israeli Bennett's official visit to Bahrain. There was in-depth discussion between the delegations about Iran, the nuclear agreement coming together in Vienna and ways to thwart terror by Tehran and its proxies in the waters of the Persian Gulf.