Boy Dies of Wounds Sustained in Military Parade Shooting, Iran State TV Says

A 4-year-old boy who was wounded during Saturday's terror attack on a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz has died, Iran's state TV reported on Sunday.

The report showed the deceased Mohammad Taha lying on his bed in a hospital. A doctor said the boy "was wearing a black shirt when he was killed because he was at a mourning ceremony," referring to Ashoura, an annual commemoration mourning the 7th century death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein, one of Shi'ite Islam's most beloved saints.

A photo of the wounded boy resting motionless in a soldier's arms circulated on Saturday after the shooting, which at least 25 people and wounded about 60 others.

Arab separatists as well as Islamic State have claimed the attack, the deadliest in Iran in nearly a decade.

Nevertheless, a spokesman for the Iranian military said the attackers were trained by two Gulf states, and are connected to Israel and the U.S.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

"They are not from Daesh (Islamic State) or other groups fighting (Iran's) Islamic system ... but they are linked to America and (Israel's intelligence agency) Mossad," Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the official news agency IRNA.

President Hassan Rohani said on Sunday that Iran was ready to confront the U.S. and its Gulf Arab allies, accusing them of providing financial and military support for anti-government ethnic Arab groups in Iran.

"America is acting like a bully towards the rest of the world...and thinks it can act based on brute force," said Rohani.