Trump's Iran Decision: Anshel Pfeffer Talks With Former Israeli Intelligence Chief Amos Yadlin

U.S. President Donald Trump will announce on Tuesday whether he will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal or stay in and work with European allies who have struggled to persuade him that it has successfully halted Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Trump has consistently threatened to pull out of the 2015 agreement because it does not address Iran's ballistic missile program or its role in wars in Syria and Yemen, and does not permanently prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

Ahead of the critical decision, Haaretz's Anshel Pfeffer sat down with former Israeli intelligence chief Amos Yadlin to discuss the security implications of Trump's decision on Israe, Iran and the region.

Yadlin explains whats at stake, puts Trump's decision in the context of the North Korea denuclearization talks. Yadlin also explains why European leaders have warned against a U.S. withdrawal, but most of all Yadlin explains why Israel is capable of taking care of itself when it comes to Iran, especially as Iran tries to take Israel "hostage" from Syria - in much the same way North Korea is holding South Korea "hostage."