For Iran, the Nuclear Deal Isn't Dead Yet

Are negotiations over a new nuclear deal with Iran dead? That question was posed to American negotiator Robert Malley last Thursday in an interview with Radio Farda, the Farsi-language branch of the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Malley responded that it’s not his job to write obituaries; his job is to protect and promote American interests.

That, for now, appears to be the official response to a reported quote by U.S. President Joe Biden that the nuclear deal “is dead, but we are not gonna announce it.”

To what extent are the talks really dead? It’s possible to glean an answer from a remark by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who met with the European Union’s top foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, at the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in Jordan last week.

After his meeting with Borrell, Amirabdollahian tweeted, “We agreed on taking the final steps for the agreement. The window is open, but not forever.” It’s not clear what “final steps” he meant, but last Thursday, Amirabdollahian said he had understood that Washington was also ready to take the final steps needed to reach an agreement.

Back in September, in contrast, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the negotiations had reached a dead end and the United States currently saw no chance of the deal being signed anytime soon. And yet.

Iran is continuing its dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency. Eight days ago, an IAEA delegation came to Tehran to discuss ways of inspecting sites where traces of enriched uranium were found even though Iran never declared them as nuclear facilities.

To the Western powers, inspecting these sites and getting detailed information about them is a fundamental condition for continuing the negotiations. Iran insists that it has already provided all the necessary information, and the fact that traces of enriched uranium were found at these sites doesn’t mean they were nuclear facilities. But so far, the IAEA has rejected Iran’s claim and insists on information.

Has anything changed in Iran’s position?

The IAEA delegation’s visit is thought to have produced progress, since another delegation is expected to visit again in January and that one will be headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. The head of the IAEA presumably wouldn’t plan on coming if he thought that the negotiations were pointless and that America had already decided to abandon them for good.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan also attended the conference in Jordan and met there with his Iranian counterpart. “My Saudi colleague promised me that his country wants to continue the dialogue with Iran,” Amirabdollahian tweeted afterward.

Saudi Arabia didn’t respond, but what’s particularly interesting about this tweet is that it followed three months in which Iran had been lashing out at Riyadh, accusing the Saudis, Americans and Israelis of encouraging the mass demonstrations in Iran that began after the country’s morality police murdered Mahsa Amini on September 22.

Since then, the demonstrations have expanded and the clashes have become violent. More than 300 people have been killed and around 18,000 arrested by the security services. Some of those arrested are awaiting trial, others have already been sentenced and one has been executed.

Before the demonstrations erupted, Iran and Saudi Arabia had held five rounds of talks with the goal of renewing the diplomatic ties that they severed in 2016. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani had planned a sixth round, and last week, he even announced that he also plans to reconcile Egypt and Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have some important shared interests. These include ending the war in Yemen and resolving the political crisis in Lebanon. The latter crisis is making it impossible for Lebanon to extricate itself from the economic crisis that has brought it to the brink of bankruptcy.

But above all, Iran is worried about a change in China’s direction that could deprive it of its principal ally.

Tehran was particularly troubled by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Riyadh two weeks ago, during which he issued a joint statement the leaders of the Gulf states. The statement stressed the need for a “comprehensive dialogue” to address “the Iranian nuclear file,” Iran’s “destabilizing regional activities,” its “support for terrorist and sectarian groups and illegal armed organizations,” and its “proliferation of ballistic missiles and drones.”

An Iranian expert on China, Abolfazl Koudeie, warned in a recent interview with KhabarOnline, an Iranian website identified with the country’s reformist bloc, that the other countries of the region “are quickly replacing Iran” in the relationship with Beijing. Consequently, he said, “Iran must immediately establish a special agency to manage the relationship with China.”

Iran knows very well that despite its trade and its friendship with China, implementation of the strategic agreement the two countries signed – which called for hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese investments over 25 years – depends on the removal of international sanctions. And that means signing a new nuclear deal.

On top of these external pressures, there is growing domestic criticism of the performance of President Ebrahim Raisi’s government. As of last week, Raisi had yet to give parliament his budget proposal for the coming year, so how large the budget will be remains a mystery.

Given all this, the nuclear deal is becoming ever more vital for Iran.