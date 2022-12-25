Analysis |
For Iran, the Nuclear Deal Isn't Dead Yet
Reaching an agreement is increasingly vital to Tehran due to both pressure from Western countries and its ally China – and domestic criticism of the government’s performance
Are negotiations over a new nuclear deal with Iran dead? That question was posed to American negotiator Robert Malley last Thursday in an interview with Radio Farda, the Farsi-language branch of the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Malley responded that it’s not his job to write obituaries; his job is to protect and promote American interests.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IFCJ