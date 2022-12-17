Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Oil Workers Reportedly Protesting Wages in Iran Amid Nationwide Unrest

The workers are said to be calling for wage increases, as well as improved welfare services and health conditions. Mass protests and oil worker strikes helped sweep Iran's clergy to power four decades ago

Reuters
Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf, 2005.
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf, 2005.Credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/ REUTERS
Reuters
Reuters

Social media posts on Saturday purported to show a group of protesting oil workers in southern Iran demanding higher wages and retirement bonuses.

The reported oil workers’ protests, which Reuters could not verify, comes amid an uprising across Iran, the boldest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

A police motorcycle in Tehran, Iran, burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in September.Credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/ REUTERS

The nationwide protests were triggered by the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdish region, for wearing "inappropriate attire.”

Iran's oil ministry was not immediately available to comment.

The activist HRANA news agency said on Saturday that a group of oil workers protested outside the Pars Oil and Petrochemical Company in Asaluyeh in the southern Bushehr Province on the Gulf coast.

It said in addition to wage increases and pension bonuses, the removal of high income taxes and salary cap, improved welfare services and health conditions were among the protesters’ demands.

A combination of mass protests and strikes by oil workers and Bazaar merchants helped to sweep the clergy to power in the Iranian revolution four decades ago.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism