The New Axis of Hezbollah's Intensification: The International Airport in Beirut

All the signs point to the start of a new influence campaign. It is being run from somewhere in the Middle East, and it is aimed at putting an end to a new old Iranian smuggling route from Tehran – sometimes directly, and sometimes, it seems, via way stations in Europe – to Beirut’s international airport.

Israel is facing an Iranian attempt to renew its arms smuggling networks, which are sure to focus, as in the past, on the years-long effort to upgrade Hezbollah’s rockets by helping it install precision kits.

Precision guidance systems like this would significantly boost Hezbollah’s ability to guide its rockets to a precise target rather than rely on unguided weapons with a small chance of hitting a target.

The flood of reports began about a week ago in Saudi-owned media outlets, some of which have previously served as channels for releasing intelligence to the public. First, the Al-Arabiya news channel, quoting sources whose identity was unclear, reported that Iran had used the country’s Meraj Airlines – which recently began direct flights between Iran and Lebanon – to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah.

After that, the London-based newspaper Asharq Al Awsat reported that Israel was investigating the claims in the Al-Arabiya report. The newspaper further claimed that Israel had sent a threatening message to the Lebanese government warning that it might attack Beirut’s airport if Iranian weapons flowed through it.

Israeli Twitter accounts then joined in reporting the tale of intelligence, policy and propaganda. The Alma Center, a center dedicated to Israeli defense matters that is headed by a former intelligence officer, tweeted on Monday: “We know the names of 63 (!) pilots at @MahanAirlines who have the potential to be involved in unit 190’s weapon components smuggling to Syria/Lebanon in the past year. We have photos and additional information about them which we will begin to publish soon with the full report.” The tweet was accompanied by blurred photos, purportedly of two of the pilots.

Like Mejar, Mahan Air is an Iranian airline that previous reports claimed serves Iran’s arms smuggling efforts. Unit 190 is part of the Quds Force, the international terrorism arm of the Revolutionary Guards Corps, that specializes in smuggling.

But the threat here is clear – an Israeli civilian body with connections to the intelligence community is revealing the faces and names of Iranians, claiming they are involved in dangerous activities. This could be the opening for personal sanctions by international organizations; it could also be an implicit threat of a more serious reaction.

For about a decade, Israel has been conducting a broad campaign against Iran’s smuggling to Hezbollah. It is at the heart of what has been dubbed “the war between the wars.” Since 2017, Israel has also been striking bases belonging to Shi’ite militias, Iranian military camps, and Iranian weapons placed throughout Syria.

The Israeli effort to prevent the smuggling, which has so far included many hundreds of attacks on various fronts, has significantly damaged several of the main smuggling routes. It has been reported that truck convoys driving through Iraq to Syria and Lebanon have been severely damaged. Iranian ships smuggling oil and weapons to Syrian and Lebanese ports have also been attacked. And Israel frequently targets airports and air force bases in Syria – in Damascus, Homs and other cities.

The Iranian return to Beirut appears to reflect the challenges it faces in using other channels. In the air, Iran works in two ways. For smaller-scale smuggling, it uses bags carried by passengers as carry-on luggage on flights. For large-scale smuggling, which uses cargo planes, the weapons or spare parts are disguised in official documents as civilian commercial cargo.

In the case of the carry-on luggage, one route is civilian flights with a stopover at a large airport in a particular European country, apparently by exploiting loose security checks in that country. Israel recently passed on a warning to this country concerning Iran’s intentions. And along with that, a direct warning to the Iranians has been issued through media outlets.

Over the years of the campaign against Iranian smuggling, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have been rare. In a handful of incidents, Israel responded by firing, from the air or ground, at Hezbollah targets near the border in response to rocket fire at Israel.

Another, more important incident occurred in August 2019. According to Lebanese media outlets, Israel conducted a strike in Dahiyeh, a Shi’ite neighborhood in southern Beirut, a few hours after an attempted terrorist attack involving Hezbollah along the Syrian border, in which the group tried to fly drones into the Golan Heights.

After the attack, reports claimed that a truck had been attacked carrying an industrial-size “planetary mixer” – an essential part of the manufacturing process for installing the precision guidance kits, which Hezbollah is suspected of trying to build in Lebanon.

Nonetheless, over the years a clear impression has been created that Israel would usually rather not attack Hezbollah targets within Lebanon. Despite intelligence on the construction of underground production lines for the precision guidance kits in the Beirut area, Israel has chosen to expose their location – in a public speech by then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations General Assembly in New York – and not bomb them in a way that could have brought about war with Hezbollah.

Kochavi’s revelation

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi spoke relatively extensively on Wednesday about Israel’s effort against Iranian arms smuggling in a lecture at Reichman University in Herzliya, during a seminar in memory of the late former IDF Chief of Staff Amnon Lipkin-Shahak.

Kochavi said Iran’s attempts to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah have been completely disrupted over the years. He said this would not have occurred “if not for military operations that continued for many years in Syria, but not just there – in the air, at sea and on land – in Lebanon and other places.”

Iran had hoped to deploy hundreds of relatively long-range surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missiles in Syria and Lebanon, alongside the deployment of tens of thousands of Shi’ite militia fighters in Syria and the establishment if a sort of “Hezbollah II” along Israel’s border with Syria in the Golan Heights, he said.

“These three things were disrupted to a large extent, though not completely,” Kochavi said. “Most of the weapons smuggling routes are completely closed most of the time and the enemy has not been able to transfer [arms]. And domestic manufacturing in this area was also very deeply damaged, in a way that disrupts the pace at which the Syrians and Hezbollah are being armed with missiles, rockets, and cruise missiles.”

Kochavi also spoke for the first time, in a highly unusual and direct fashion, about the attack that was attributed to Israel near the Al-Bukamal border crossing between Iraq and Syria a few weeks ago. “We might have not known about the convoy that traveled from Iraq to Syria, and we might have not known that out of the 25 of these trucks, truck number eight was the one with the weapons. And you have to send the pilots there, too. ... They need to attack, hit. … These are very advanced capabilities and they allow us to shape our strategy.”

Defense officials voiced astonishment over Kochavi’s decision to publicly acknowledge the attack. According to them, it was an unnecessary provocation against the Iranians and Syrians, as the attack on the convoy and public discussion of it could cast a shadow over defense ties with the United States.

The U.S. has a limited military presence in Iraq and Syria and is concerned about Iranian attacks on its forces in the form of rockets launched by Shi’ite militias, as has previously occurred. On a few occasions, U.S. sources rushed to absolve themselves of responsibility for attacks attributed to Israel in order to avoid a retaliatory Iranian attack.