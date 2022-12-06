Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Iran Sentences Five to Death for Alleged Killing of Revolutionary Guard

No evidence was provided for the charging of the 13 men and three minors over the killing of the official from Basij, a paramilitary volunteer branch of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard, during the anti-regime protests

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.Credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/ REUTERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Iranian authorities sentenced five people to death for allegedly killing an officer affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, state media said Tuesday. Eleven others received lengthy prison sentences.

The 13 men and three minors had been charged with killing Ruhollah Ajamian, an official from the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer branch of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard, according to the report from IRNA, Iran’s state news agency.

The five sentenced to death Monday were charged by Iran's Revolutionary Court, along with eight others. Three boys were charged by Iran's Criminal Court, according to the report. Iran’s judiciary spokesman, Masoud Setayeshi, who is cited in the report, provided no evidence to support any of the accusations.

The alleged killing took place In Karaj, near Tehran, on Nov. 12 when the 16 encircled and attacked Ajamian with knives and stones, the report said. IRNA did not disclose the identities of the 16. It said their sentences can be appealed.

The sentencings come amid a three-day nationwide strike that has seen busy markets shutter across the country, a tactic reminiscent of the 1979 revolution that brought down the ruling monarchy at the time. The protest movement engulfing the nation, now entering its third month, was sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. It has since escalated into calls for the downfall of Iran’s clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy in recent memory.

Iran’s Revolutionary Court regularly hands out death sentences. The court was established following the 1979 Islamic Revolution. According to Amnesty International, Iran executed at least 314 people in 2021, more than half the total state executions recorded across the Middle East that year.

Last week, Iranian authorities executed four people it accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. It provided no evidence to the public for any of the four men's alleged crimes.

So far, at least 473 people have been killed and 18,200 others arrested in the protests and the security forces crackdown that has followed, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the demonstrations.

Over the past few days there has been growing confusion around the fate of Iran's morality police and Iran's enforcement of its strict religious dress code. On Sunday Iran’s chief prosecutor, Mohamed Jafar Montazeri, said the morality police had been shut down in a report published by the semi-official state news agency ISNA. The previous day, the prosecutor also said the laws surrounding the wearing of the Hijab were under review, but offered no indication the country was planning to revoke the law

For weeks, fewer morality police officers have been seen in Iranian cities. Across Tehran, It has become common to see women walking the city’s streets without wearing the hijab, particularly in wealthier areas.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism