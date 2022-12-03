Hijab Law Under Review, Iran's Attorney General Says

Iran's hijab law requiring women to cover their heads is under review, Iran's attorney general said on Saturday, according to Agence France-Presse on Saturday.

"Both parliament and the judiciary are working [on the issue]," Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted on Friday by ISNA news agency. However, the specific types of amendments were not detailed.

President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that there "are methods of implementing the constitution that can be flexible."

The nationwide protests in Iran, now in their third month, erupted after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Iran’s government insists Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.