Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Hijab Law Under Review, Iran's Attorney General Says

The nationwide protests in Iran, now in their third month, erupted after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A protestor waves the Iranian flag during a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Toulouse, south-western France, on Saturday.
A protestor waves the Iranian flag during a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in Toulouse, south-western France, on Saturday.Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU - AFP
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

Iran's hijab law requiring women to cover their heads is under review, Iran's attorney general said on Saturday, according to Agence France-Presse on Saturday.

"Both parliament and the judiciary are working [on the issue]," Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted on Friday by ISNA news agency. However, the specific types of amendments were not detailed.

President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that there "are methods of implementing the constitution that can be flexible."

The nationwide protests in Iran, now in their third month, erupted after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Iran’s government insists Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism