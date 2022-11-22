Haaretz - back to home page
Iran Says 40 Foreigners Arrested for Involvement in Country-wide Protests

Iran’s judiciary blames ‘foreign adversaries’ for sparking political protests, arrests 40 foreign nationals for their role in the unrest

Reuters
DPA
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran, reportedly shows a motorcycle on fire in the capital Tehran, last week.
Iran, which has blamed “foreign adversaries” for protests sparked by the death of a woman in morality police custody, said on Tuesday 40 foreign nationals had been arrested for their role in the unrest.

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for wearing clothes deemed “inappropriate.”

“So far, 40 foreign nationals have been arrested for their involvement in the protests,” Iran’s judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi told a televised news conference, without revealing their nationalities.

In September, Tehran said nine Europeans had been arrested for their involvement in the protests.

Tehran has blamed foreign enemies and their agents for orchestrating the protests, which have turned into a popular revolt by Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

France and Britain accused Iran of threatening their nationals last week after the Islamic Republic said French intelligence agents had been arrested during anti-government protests.

Over the weekend, Iranian police and security forces responded violently to protests in the Kurdish city of Mahabad in northwestern Iran – Mahsa Amini’s home province – according to eyewitness reports, arriving in tanks and firing indiscriminately at demonstrators.

