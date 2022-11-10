Haaretz - back to home page
Iran Arrests ‘Agent’ of London-based Opposition TV Channel

Iran says the ‘agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people’

Reuters
Reuters
Women hold signs during a student-led anti-Britain demonstration condemning the U.K.'s support of London-based Iranian opposition TV stations and anti-government protests in Iran, outside the British embassy in Tehran on October 27, 2022.
Women hold signs during a student-led anti-Britain demonstration condemning the U.K.'s support of London-based Iranian opposition TV stations and anti-government protests in Iran, outside the British embassy in Tehran on October 27, 2022.Credit: STR - AFP
Reuters
Reuters

Iran has arrested an “agent” of opposition television broadcaster Iran International who was fleeing the country, semi-official news agency Fars reported Thursday.

On Tuesday, Iran’s intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, called the London-based channel a “terrorist” organization.

The reported arrest comes amid the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution, sparked by nationwide protests which have entered their eighth week after the September death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police for not wearing “appropriate attire.”

“Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people,” the agency added, describing the individual arrested.

Iran believes Saudi Arabia is behind the opposition news outlet, which is largely funded by Saudi business giants with close ties to the crown. The opposition outlet has extensively covered Iran's protest movement since it began.

On Wednesday, Khatib warned Riyadh there was no guarantee Tehran would continue to maintain "strategic patience" towards its regional rival.

