Iran Launches New Satellite-mounted Rocket Into Space

Iranian state TV says the Revolutionary Guard has fired a solid-fuel rocket that can place an 80-km satellite in orbit, using the same long-range ballistic technology which Washington fears could also be used to launch nuclear warheads

The Associated Press
Reuters
A stilll from Iranian state television on Saturday shows the launch of a satellite carrier rocket.
A stilll from Iranian state television on Saturday shows the launch of a satellite carrier rocket.Credit: /אי־פיIranian state television via AP
Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-mounted rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force’s space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country.

Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what it called a Ghaem-100 satellite carrier — and aired dramatic footage of the rocket blasting off from a desert launch pad into a cloudy sky. The report did not reveal the location, which resembled Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province.

Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has regularly denied having any such intention.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the carrier would be able to put a satellite weighing 80 kilometers (176 pounds) into orbit some 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Earth.

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Guard’s aerospace division, said he hoped the Guard would soon use the rocket to put a new satellite, named Nahid, into orbit.

Previous launches have drawn rebukes from the U.S. Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. The program has seen recent troubles, however. There have been five failed launches in a row for the Simorgh program, another satellite-carrying rocket.

A fire at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in February 2019 killed three researchers, authorities said at the time. A launchpad rocket explosion later that year drew the attention of then-President Donald Trump.

This August, Russia launched a new satellite on Iran’s behalf allowing Tehran to spy on targets across the Middle East. The satellite was launched from Kazakhstan on a Soyuz-2 rocket. Iranian state television proclaimed the purchase “a sign of the strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in space.”

A UN resolution in 2015 called on Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons following an agreement with six world powers.

Iran says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons and, therefore, the resolution does not apply to its ballistic missiles, which Tehran had described as an important deterrent and retaliatory force

The announcement of the new rocket came in the seventh week of protests sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained after allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

The protests embroiling the country first focused on the state-mandated headscarf, or hijab, but swiftly morphed into one of the biggest challenges to the government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Protesters chant for overthrowing the clerical rule and the death of the supreme leader.

Security forces, including paramilitary volunteers with the Revolutionary Guard, have violently cracked down on the demonstrations, killing over 300 people, according to rights groups.

On Saturday, student unions in Iran reported protests in at least six major universities across the country. Universities have been hubs for unrest, fueling the protest movement despite the crackdown.

Anger over Iran’s sickly economy, suffocated by U.S. sanctions and years of mismanagement, has also driven people into the streets. Talks to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which granted Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for strict curbs on its atomic program, hit a deadlock months ago.

On Saturday, Iran’s currency, the rial, plunged to its lowest value ever against the dollar. Iran’s currency was trading at 360,000 rials to the dollar, compared to 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of the 2015 nuclear accord.

