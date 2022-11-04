Haaretz - back to home page
Iran Reportedly Approached Russia for Help Developing Nuclear Program

It is not known whether Russia agreed to the request, which comes against the backdrop of the growing partnership between the two countries and would represent a significant policy change

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaking with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in June.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaking with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in June.Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AP
U.S. intelligence officials believe Iran approached Russia for assistance in developing its nuclear program, CNN reported on Friday.

According to intelligence cited by officials briefed on the matter, Iran requested help from Russia in obtaining additional nuclear materials and with nuclear fuel fabrication. The fuel may be intended to help Iran power its nuclear reactors and could potentially cut down on the time it takes Tehran to develop a nuclear weapon.

It is not known whether Russia agreed to the request, which comes against the backdrop of the growing partnership between the two countries. In recent months, Iran has provided drones and additional military equipment to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

The reports added that Russia may also be advising Iran regarding the suppression of sweeping anti-government protests ongoing there, according to U.S. officials.

Russia is among the countries cooperating with the U.S. in efforts to negotiate a nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers. Assisting Iran in the production of nuclear weapons would indicate a significant change of policy for the country.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting imposition of heavy sanctions, the U.S. State Department announced that the sanctions should have no effect on a potential implementation of the agreement.

The U.S. continues to hold talks with Russia in order to return to full compliance with a nuclear agreement, the announcement said, and that both countries have a common interest in ensuring that Iran never obtains nuclear weapons.

