Iran Will Not Remain Indifferent if Proven Russia Using Its Drones in Ukraine, FM Says

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said defense cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will continue

Reuters
Reuters
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks to the media during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks to the media during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.Credit: Maxim Shemetov /AP
Reuters
Reuters

Iran will not remain indifferent if it is proven that its drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday, amid allegations the Islamic Republic has supplied drones to Moscow to attack Ukraine.

"If it is proven to us that Iranian drones are being used in the Ukraine war against people, we should not remain indifferent," state media cited Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as saying.

However, Amir-Abdollahian said defense cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will continue.

'Putin Will Help Iran Go Nuclear in Exchange for Drones:' Watch Zelenskyy's full speech and read the transcript here.

Britain, France and Germany on Friday called for a United Nations probe of accusations Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, allegedly violating a U.N. Security Council resolution.

Citing diplomats and officials, Reuters reported last week that in addition to more drones, Iran had promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles.

