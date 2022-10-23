Haaretz - back to home page
Hackers Target Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Release Nuclear Data

An Iranian hacking group, Black Reward declared support for protesters in Iran, concluding 'in the name of Mahsa Amini and for women, life, freedom'

Reuters
Reuters
A view of the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran, December 23, 2019.
File: A view of the water nuclear reactor at Arak, IranCredit: Wana News Agency/Reuters
Iran's atomic energy organization said that an e-mail server belonging to one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, leading to some information being published online, state media reported on Sunday.

An Iranian hacking group, Black Reward, said in a statement published on Twitter that it had released hacked information relating to Iranian nuclear activities.

The statement released on Saturday declared support for protesters in Iran, concluding "in the name of Mahsa Amini and for women, life, freedom."

It said the information released included "management and operational schedules of different parts of Bushehr power plant", and "atomic development contracts and agreements with domestic and foreign partners".

The atomic energy organization's general department of public diplomacy and information said "this move was made with the aim of attracting public attention."

"It should be noted that the content in users' emails contains technical messages and routine and current everyday exchanges," state media reported.

Talks between world powers and Iran aimed at reviving its 2015 nuclear deal are at standstill, with the United States saying on Oct. 12 that Tehran had shown little interest in reviving the pact.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in the custody of morality police after being detained for "improper attire." Protests erupted at her funeral on Sept. 17 in the Kurdish town of Saqez before spreading across Iran. Rights groups say more than 200 people have been killed in the crackdown.

