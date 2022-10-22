Haaretz - back to home page
Tens of Thousands Demonstrate in Berlin Showing Support for Iran Protests

Anti-government activists said the Berlin march was the largest ever demonstration against the Islamic Republic by Iranians abroad with police estimating 80,000 people having joined the march

Reuters
Reuters
Protesters hold up placards as they take part in a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in front of the Victory Column (Siegessaeule) in Berlin on Saturday.
Protesters hold up placards as they take part in a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in front of the Victory Column (Siegessaeule) in Berlin on Saturday.Credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL - AFP
Tens of thousands of people marched in Berlin on Saturday in a show of support for protesters in Iran where unrest ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody entered a sixth week despite a deadly state crackdown.

The protests have posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, even if they do not appear close to toppling a government that has deployed its powerful security apparatus to quell the unrest.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in the custody of morality police after being detained for "improper attire." Protests erupted at her funeral on Sept. 17 in the Kurdish town of Saqez before spreading across Iran. Rights groups say more than 200 people have been killed in the crackdown.

Women have played a prominent part, waving and burning veils. The deaths of several teenaged girls reportedly killed during protests have fuelled more anger.

In Berlin, police estimated 80,000 people joined the march, with protesters waving Iranian flags and holding banners saying "Woman, Life, Freedom." Organizers said Iranians had travelled from the United States, Canada and all over the European Union.

"From Zahedan to Tehran, I sacrifice my life for Iran," human rights activist Fariba Balouch said after giving a speech at the Berlin gathering, referring to Iranian cities swept up in the protests. The crowd responded with “Death to Khamenei”, referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Anti-government activists said the Berlin march was the largest ever demonstration against the Islamic Republic by Iranians abroad.

"I feel very good, because we are here to (say) 'We are with you, with all Iranian people'. I am Mahsa Amini's voice," said a protester who gave her name as Maru.

Videos posted on social media – which Reuters could not independently verify – showed protests continuing in Iran at several cities including Tehran, northeastern Mashhad, northwestern Mahabad, Dezful in the southwest and a number of universities across the country.

Videos showed protesters chanting in Tehran's western Sadeghieh neighborhood and lighting fires in the streets of the capital's Lalehzar district. Another showed cars in Mashhad honking their horns and demonstrators chanting "Death to the dictator."

Social media videos said to be from Dezful showed youths chanting "Freedom, freedom, freedom" as they confronted police in the predominantly ethnic Arab, oil-rich province of Khuzestan on the Iraqi border.

Khamenei has warned nobody should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, accusing its adversaries of fomenting the unrest. State TV has reported the deaths of at least 26 members of the security forces.

