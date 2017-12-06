Iran's Supreme Leader Blasts Trump's Jerusalem Declaration: Palestine Will Be Freed

The U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem is a sign of its incompetence and failure, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday, according to his official website.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Wednesday that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, breaking with longtime U.S. policy and potentially stirring unrest.

Today the "Pharaoh" is a combination of the U.S., the Zionist regime, and their followers who want to stage wars in the region: this is a U.S. plot. U.S. officials have said: "we should stage wars, in this region, to protect the Zionist regime's security." — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) December 6, 2017

"That they claim they want to announce Quds as the capital of occupied Palestine is because of their incompetence and failure," Khamenei said, using the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

Iran has long supported a number of Palestinian militant groups in their fight against Israel.

"On the issue of Palestine (U.S.) hands are tied and they cannot advance their goals," Khamenei said.

He said Palestine would be "freed" and Palestinian people will be victorious.

He said the United States wanted to start a war in the region to protect the security of Israel.

"American government officials have said themselves that we have to start a war in the region to protect the security of the Zionist regime," Khamenei said.

Syria joined Iran Wednesday in its condemnation of Trump's declared intentions to recgonize Jerusalem, with Assad's government saying it disapproves both of the plan to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and of the idea Trump may name the city Israel's capital.