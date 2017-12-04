Before and After: Satellite Photos Reveal Aftermath of Alleged Israeli Strike on Iranian Military Base in Syria

Satellite images depicting the damage wreaked on the bombed Iranian military base in Syria surfaced on Monday, two days following the attack, which foreign media attributed to Israel.

Media outlets affiliated with the Syrian regime said Israel Air Force jets fired missiles at the base overnight Friday, which was under construction and situated near Damascus, in the city of Al-Kiswa.

A satellite photo shows the extent of damage caused by the alleged Israeli strike on an Iranian military base in Syria ImageSat International (ISI)

State television reported that the assault on the base caused damage, but did not result in any casualties. The report alleged that the attack was carried out from Lebanon.

The newly revealed images show the damage caused to the military base, indicating that seven buildings were destroyed. Analysts have previously said they believe the sites were military barracks and weapons storage facilities.

Last month, the BBC cited a Western intelligence source saying that a permanent military base was being built in Syria by Iran near Al-Kiswa. Aerial imaging shows the site's construction from January, May and October of this year, however, the BBC noted that it was impossible to "independently verify the purpose of the site" or "the presence of the Iranian military."

Israel has repeatedly warned regional players as well as allies such as the U.S. of the possible repercussions the Middle East would have to suffer should Iran continue to militarily entrench itself in countries bordering the Jewish state.

In a video released a day after the purported attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated the Israeli stance on Iran, saying that the country "will not allow a regime hell-bent on the annihilation of the Jewish state to acquire nuclear weapons."