Yemen Explosions Heard All the Way in Jerusalem, as Israel Braces for Iranian Revenge
It is still unclear what role, if at all, the Iranians played in the attack. But as the anniversary of General Soleimani's death nears, the entire Middle East is riddled with warning signs
The rather festive atmosphere in the airport of the city of Aden, in Yemen, turned sour within minutes on Wednesday. Immediately after the members of the country’s new, Saudi-backed government landed, a series of explosions rocked the airport. Twenty-six people were killed and dozens wounded, as the television cameras rolled. The cabinet ministers were whisked away to a safe haven.
