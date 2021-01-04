Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Yemen Explosions Heard All the Way in Jerusalem, as Israel Braces for Iranian Revenge

It is still unclear what role, if at all, the Iranians played in the attack. But as the anniversary of General Soleimani's death nears, the entire Middle East is riddled with warning signs

Amos Harel
Amos Harel
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail

Comments