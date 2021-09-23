Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

Iran Becoming a Threshold Nuclear State Challenges Israel's Policy of Ambiguity

Aluf Benn
Aluf Benn
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Aluf Benn
Aluf Benn

Iran is rapidly moving to “threshold state” status, with enough fissile material for one nuclear bomb – and then another one and another one after that. It will take time for Israelis to internalize this, but as former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak said in an article appearing in Yediot Aharonot this past weekend, this is the strategic reality that Israel must now contend with.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments