As Iran Marks One Year to General’s Killing, the Mideast Is Riddled With Warning Signs
The last few days saw reports of B-52s making their way from North Dakota to the Gulf, of an Israeli submarine passing in the Suez Canal and of Trump’s intention to deliver one final blow against Tehran
The rather festive atmosphere in the airport of the city of Aden, in Yemen, turned sour within minutes on Wednesday. Immediately after the members of the country’s new, Saudi-backed government landed, a series of explosions rocked the airport. Twenty-six people were killed and dozens wounded, as the television cameras rolled. The cabinet ministers were whisked away to a safe haven.
