Yemen Explosions Heard All the Way in Jerusalem, as Israel Braces for Iranian Revenge

The rather festive atmosphere in the airport of the city of Aden, in Yemen, turned sour within minutes on Wednesday. Immediately after the members of the country’s new, Saudi-backed government landed, a series of explosions rocked the airport. Twenty-six people were killed and dozens wounded, as the television cameras rolled. The cabinet ministers were whisked away to a safe haven.

The attack was likely perpetrated by the Houthi rebels, whose armed struggle against the regime has dragged Yemen into one of the bloodiest and most wretched civil wars during the years of the Arab world’s upheaval. First reports spoke of mortar fire, but afterward it was reported that the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles, explosive devices and attack drones. The Houthis have previously made similar use of drones and missiles in attacks they launched during the past year against Saudi Arabia, with Iranian backing. And in September 2019 Iran itself used drones and cruise missiles in a deadly coordinated attack on two Saudi oil producing sites.

At present it’s not certain what part, if any, the Iranians played in the Aden attack. But the high operational and timing capabilities displayed by the Houthis, in an effort to disrupt the symbolic demonstration of their adversaries in front of the cameras, also reflects some of the apprehensions in Israel about the next possible moves by Iran itself.

The whole Middle East is currently one large stage for exchanges of signals and warnings, against the backdrop of the deployment by the United States and Israel to block Tehran’s plans to wreak revenge. Next Sunday, January 3, will be the first anniversary of the assassination by the United States of Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, in Iraq.

And Iran is still disseminating threats against Israel in connection with the killing of the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last November. Possibilities have been raised of a missile or drone attack against Israeli and American targets from the direction of Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Just in the past few days there were reports of showcase flights by American B-52 bombers that were scrambled all the way from North Dakota to the Persian Gulf and on the way refueled in midair over Tel Aviv; of movements of American submarines and gunboats in the region; and of the passage of an Israeli submarine through the Suez Canal, headed east.

The American media, specifically The Atlantic magazine, is again publishing speculative scenarios about Trump’s desire for one last resounding move against Iran before his forced departure from the White House on January 20. And citizens in the south of the country are undoubtedly taking note of an unusually large number of Israeli air force planes in the sky, apparently with the goal of forestalling any possible danger.

West Bank heating up

In terms of internal security, we should notice what’s been going on for more than a week in the West Bank and Jerusalem. There is no excuse that can justify the death of Ahuvia Sandak, the 16-year-old from the settlement of Bat Ayin who was killed at the end of a failed police chase, when a vehicle carrying detectives from the central unit of the Shai (Samaria and Judea) District crashed into the car of fleeing youths and flipped it over.

The actions of the police since then give rise to the suspicion that they are trying to conceal blunders that were made and to obstruct the investigation of the incident. Also understandable is the public outrage in the settlements, reflected as well in statements and condolence visits by right-wing politicians, among them Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud).

At the same time, it needs to be recalled that the police pursuit was based on the suspicion that the young people in the fleeing car had previously thrown stones at Palestinians. The anger at Sandak’s unnecessary death isn’t consistent with the automatic justification voiced on the right whenever Israeli soldiers shoot and kill Palestinian stone throwers, some of whom are even younger than the Israeli teen.

What is more worrying is that the rage at the police has been channeled into multiple demonstrations, which have morphed into attacks and intimidation against Arab drivers across the West Bank. At midweek, hundreds of Israelis were taking part in riots in a number of different places in the West Bank. Calls for revenge attacks against settlers were published in the Palestinian social media.

Open gallery view Protesters in Jerusalem hold up pictures of Ahuvia Sandak, reading: 'Our hands spilled this blood.' December 26, 2020. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In the light of the events, an anonymous security source was quoted in the Israeli media as warning against a looming loss of control in the West Bank. He also expressed concern that the violence would lead to loss of life. According to the source, this is the most significant boiling point in the territories since the wave of individual attacks (the “intifada of the knives”) which began in the fall of 2015.

Disturbing subterranean currents are also developing. After the incident, the police simply pulled back in the West Bank. The Shai District does not excel in the determination with which it enforces the law even in normal times. The central unit (known by the Hebrew acronym Yamar), usually an island of relative combativeness, is under attack for its performance in the Sandak case, and thus reluctant to take action. The Shin Bet security service and the army are also leery of getting into a direct confrontation with the enraged groundswell of “hilltop youth” from unauthorized settler outposts and their cohorts.

Conspicuous by its absence is the voice of the politicians – who are undoubtedly making electoral calculations. But it’s not only the prime minister and the cabinet who are silent; we haven’t heard the police commissioner, the director of the Shin Bet or the chief of staff, either, even though it’s clear to all of them that the result could be large­­-scale bloodshed.

Tactical timeout

Paradoxically, the announcement this week by former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot that he will not run in this election doesn’t reflect a decision to forgo political life but a timeout of waiting and reorganization. Eisenkot might well make the plunge. It just won’t happen now. Readers of the article he published on Thursday in the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth can understand more clearly than before where he stands ideologically and why he decided not to join any of the slates that are running in this election, despite being courted widely.

The fact that Eisenkot warns against a binational state and speaks of the need to part from the Palestinians in the article, rules out his joining Gideon Sa’ar’s new party, despite the good personal chemistry between them. Eisenkot’s concerns about the domestic political crisis, as well as his support for strengthening the public’s trust in the law enforcement and judicial agencies, are completely inconsistent with the approach of a Netanyahu-led Likud.

Open gallery view Gadi Eisenkot at a conference in Herzliya, December 8, 2020 Credit: Moti Milrod

And his attitude toward the Haredim, including his wish to deepen their integration into the society, doesn’t truly allow him to hook up with Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid). Other possible alliances, such as those that were discussed with Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai and MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) – both of whom have announced that they are forming new parties – or with MK Moshe Ya’alon (Telem) were more in the nature of polite conversations than a practical intention of running together in an election campaign.

But Eisenkot has not abandoned his political ambitions, despite the ravaging of the chief of staff brand by his two forerunners in that post, Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi, who led Kahol Lavan. His rejection of the offers appears to be tactical, not strategic. It’s not related only to ideological differences with the various parties, but also to questions about what added value he would bring to the political forces currently on the field.

Eisenkot has patience and also a desire to wield influence. Given the quite reasonable assumption that the political picture will not be stabilized for the long term even after the March election, we might yet meet the former chief of staff on the starting line of the next election campaign.